Image Resources Adjusts 2025 Market Guidance Amid Weaker Demand

Image Resources NL ( (AU:IMA) ) has issued an announcement.

Image Resources NL has lowered its market guidance for heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) sales for the calendar year 2025 by 9% due to weaker market demand and potential port delays. Despite this reduction, the company has maintained its guidance for HMC production and costs, and has extended the final repayment date for its Prepayment Facilities by three months, demonstrating its adaptability to market conditions.

More about Image Resources NL

Image Resources NL is a mineral sands focused miner and supplier of critical minerals such as titanium dioxide, zircon, and monazite containing rare earth elements. The company has a successful track record with projects like Boonanarring and Atlas, located in the North Perth Basin, and is transitioning from operating a single mine to multiple mines with a focus on global markets.

Average Trading Volume: 651,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$70.31M

