Iltani Resources Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Iltani Resources Ltd. ( (AU:ILT) ) has shared an announcement.

Iltani Resources Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy and submit questions in advance, with the company prepared to make alternative arrangements if necessary due to changing conditions. This meeting is a significant event for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity for shareholder engagement and decision-making on key company matters.

More about Iltani Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 277,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more insights into ILT stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue