Iltani Resources Ltd. Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Iltani Resources Ltd. ( (AU:ILT) ) has issued an update.

Iltani Resources Ltd. has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement confirms that the company follows the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations and outlines the roles and responsibilities of its board and management, ensuring transparency and accountability in its operations.

More about Iltani Resources Ltd.

Iltani Resources Ltd. operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the ASX and adheres to corporate governance standards set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council.

Average Trading Volume: 253,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

