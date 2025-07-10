ILPRA SpA Launches Share Buyback Plan to Enhance Market Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ILPRA SpA ( (IT:ILP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ILPRA SpA’s Board of Directors has initiated a plan to purchase and dispose of its own shares, aiming to provide strategic investment opportunities and enhance market efficiency. The plan allows for flexibility in share transactions, with a maximum of 10% of the total share capital to be acquired, and is supported by the appointment of Integrae SIM S.p.A. as the designated intermediary.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:ILP) stock is a Buy with a EUR7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ILPRA SpA stock, see the IT:ILP Stock Forecast page.

More about ILPRA SpA

ILPRA SpA is an innovative SME operating in the packaging sector, offering a diverse range of machines and technological solutions for packaging food, cosmetic, and medical products.

Average Trading Volume: 5,520

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €58.61M

For detailed information about ILP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue