I’LL Inc. Announces Change in Controlling Shareholder Structure

I’LL Inc. ( (JP:3854) ) has shared an update.

I’LL Inc. announced a change in its controlling shareholder structure, as President and Representative Director Tetsuo Iwamoto sold a portion of his shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s ToSTNeT-2 system, resulting in him no longer qualifying as a controlling shareholder other than the parent company. This change, effective December 9, 2024, does not significantly impact the company’s management structure or business performance.

