Ilika plc Advances Electric Vehicle Battery Technology

Ilika plc (GB:IKA) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Ilika plc, a leader in solid-state battery technology, has reached a significant milestone by successfully testing its 10Ah Goliath batteries, advancing its roadmap for electric vehicles. The development aims to meet automotive industry demands for safer, higher-capacity batteries, with plans to release upgraded prototypes in 2025. This progress positions Ilika closer to commercial readiness, offering potential for reduced vehicle weight and increased driving range.

For further insights into GB:IKA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.