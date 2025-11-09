IKIO Technologies Releases Q2 and H1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from IKIO Lighting Limited ( (IN:IKIO) ) is now available.

IKIO Technologies Limited has released its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported total revenue from operations and net profit figures, highlighting its financial performance during this period. The results are in compliance with SEBI regulations, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence. The announcement may impact the company’s market perception and stakeholder confidence, as it provides insights into its operational efficiency and financial health.

More about IKIO Lighting Limited

IKIO Technologies Limited, formerly known as IKIO Lighting Limited, operates in the technology sector with a focus on innovative solutions. The company is involved in providing lighting and related technological products, catering to a diverse market with a strong emphasis on innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 29,077

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 16.09B INR

