IHH Healthcare Sees Changes in Substantial Shareholdings

An announcement from IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ) is now available.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has reported changes in its substantial securities holdings, with the Employees Provident Fund Board acquiring and disposing of shares. This transaction reflects a strategic adjustment in the fund’s investment portfolio, potentially impacting IHH Healthcare’s shareholder composition and market perception.

More about IHH Healthcare Bhd

IHH Healthcare Bhd operates in the healthcare industry, providing medical services and facilities across various regions. The company is known for its network of hospitals and healthcare services, focusing on delivering quality medical care to its patients.

