IHH Healthcare Sees Changes in Substantial Shareholder’s Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ) has shared an announcement.

The Employees Provident Fund Board, a substantial securities holder in IHH Healthcare Bhd, has made changes to its direct interest in the company. On October 23, 2025, the board acquired and disposed of various amounts of ordinary shares, resulting in a total direct interest of 1,075,332,491 shares, which constitutes 12.17% of the company’s securities. These transactions indicate active management of its investment portfolio in IHH Healthcare, potentially impacting the company’s shareholder structure and market perception.

More about IHH Healthcare Bhd

IHH Healthcare Bhd is a leading healthcare provider operating in the healthcare industry. The company primarily offers medical services and operates hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities across various markets.

See more insights into IHHHF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue