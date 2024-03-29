IHH Healthcare Appoints Seasoned Mitsui Executive

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has appointed Mr. Yoichiro Endo as a Non-Independent Director, bringing his extensive experience from Mitsui & Co., where he has held multiple executive roles, including his recent promotion to Executive Managing Officer. Endo’s 30-year career spans various sectors such as food trading, buyout funds, and venture capital, including time establishing and leading a corporate venture capital arm in the United States. His multifaceted expertise is expected to contribute significantly to IHH Healthcare’s boardroom dynamics without any disclosed conflict of interest or family ties within the company.

