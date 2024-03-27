IGT Announces Strong 2023 Financials and Strategic Moves

International Game Technology (IGT) has released an update.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) reported a total revenue of $4.3 billion in 2023, with diluted income per share at $0.84 and operating income of $1.013 billion. The company highlighted strategic moves to enhance long-term value, including exploring alternatives for its Global Gaming and PlayDigital segments and securing exclusive licensing rights for Wheel of Fortune. Additionally, IGT demonstrated commitment to sustainability and workplace inclusion, receiving recognition from various ESG rating agencies and winning multiple industry awards for its corporate initiatives and gaming products.

