IGO Limited Reports Strong Safety and Financial Performance in 1Q26

IGO Limited has reported its first quarter results for 2026, highlighting a focus on safety and operational efficiency across its operations. The company achieved over 90 days injury-free and reduced its 12-month Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) to 8.0. At Greenbushes, the EBITDA margin was 57% with stable spodumene prices, though production was affected by lower mined grades and heavy rain. Kwinana saw production at 46% of nameplate capacity, with lower conversion costs due to increased production. Nova’s production and costs aligned with the life of mine plan, despite a stope misfire impacting short-term production. Financially, IGO maintained a strong balance sheet with a group underlying EBITDA of $19M, positive free cash flow of $15M, and a net cash increase to $287M.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IGO) stock is a Hold with a A$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IGO stock, see the AU:IGO Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 4,590,877

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$4.07B

