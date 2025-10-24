IG Group Expands Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from IG Group Holdings ( (GB:IGG) ).

IG Group Holdings plc announced the repurchase of 110,195 of its ordinary shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc, as part of a buyback program initiated in September 2025. These shares will be held in treasury, increasing the total number of treasury shares to 17,049,068, with 344,508,800 shares remaining in issue. This move is part of a broader strategy, with the company having repurchased nearly 4 million shares since September, reflecting a significant investment of over £43 million. The buyback is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IGG) stock is a Buy with a £1197.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IG Group Holdings stock, see the GB:IGG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IGG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IGG is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 71 reflects a solid financial foundation and attractive valuation, offset by neutral technical indicators. The company’s strong profitability and stable balance sheet are significant strengths, while the recent decline in revenue and cash flow growth rates are areas of concern. The valuation is favorable, with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, enhancing the stock’s appeal.

More about IG Group Holdings

IG Group Holdings plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering online trading and investment services. The company focuses on providing clients with access to financial markets through its trading platforms, catering to both retail and institutional investors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,202,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.69B

