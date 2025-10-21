IFCI Limited Receives Extension for 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IFCI Limited ( (IN:IFCI) ) has issued an update.

IFCI Limited has announced an extension for holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The Registrar of Companies has granted a three-month extension, allowing the AGM to be held by December 30, 2025, due to difficulties faced by the company. This extension is crucial for IFCI to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and maintain its operational schedule.

IFCI Limited is a financial services company in India, operating as a government undertaking since 1948. The company is involved in providing financial assistance for the development of industries and infrastructure projects across the nation.

