IFB Industries Releases Investor Call Recording for Q2 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from IFB Industries Ltd ( (IN:IFBIND) ) is now available.

IFB Industries Limited has announced that the audio recording of its investor call, which discussed the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, is now available on their website. This move ensures transparency and provides stakeholders with access to the company’s financial discussions, potentially impacting investor confidence and market perception.

More about IFB Industries Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 3,912

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 53.2B INR

See more insights into IFBIND stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue