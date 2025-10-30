IFB Industries Releases Financial Results for September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IFB Industries Ltd ( (IN:IFBIND) ) just unveiled an update.

IFB Industries Limited has announced its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The Board of Directors has approved the unaudited financial results, including segment-wise revenue, assets, liabilities, balance sheet, cash flow statement, and a limited review report. These results will be published in the prescribed format as per SEBI regulations.

More about IFB Industries Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 5,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 79.23B INR

