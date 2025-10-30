IF Bancorp Announces Merger with ServBanc Holdco

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IF Bancorp ( (IROQ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, ServBanc Holdco, Inc. and IF Bancorp, Inc. entered into a Merger Agreement, under which IF Bancorp will merge into a subsidiary of ServBanc, with subsequent mergers involving their respective banking subsidiaries. The transaction, valued at approximately $89.8 million, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. The merger aims to strategically expand Servbank’s franchise into central Illinois, offering compelling opportunities for stakeholders, including customers, employees, and shareholders. As a result of the merger announcement, IF Bancorp has indefinitely postponed its 2025 annual shareholder meeting.

Spark’s Take on IROQ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IROQ is a Neutral.

IF Bancorp’s strengths lie in its robust revenue growth and cash flow generation. However, challenges such as high leverage and declining profitability margins weigh on the overall score. The technical outlook is moderately positive, but the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation.

More about IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association, which operates from seven full-service banking offices in Illinois and a loan production office in Missouri. ServBanc Holdco, Inc. is an Arizona-based bank holding company for Servbank, National Association, which operates from its headquarters in Oswego, Illinois.

Average Trading Volume: 1,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $85.77M

