IDT International Delays Circular Dispatch Amid Financial Review

IDT International Limited (HK:0167) has released an update.

IDT International Limited announced a delay in the dispatch of its circular due to the need for additional time to finalize key information like financial advice and changes in the company’s financial outlook. The company has applied for an extension to meet regulatory requirements, and expects to send out the circular by December 22, 2024. Investors should stay tuned for further updates regarding the revised schedule.

