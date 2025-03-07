IDT Corporation Achieves Record Financial Results

IDT Corporation ( (IDT) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information IDT Corporation presented to its investors.

IDT Corporation is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions, offering services through its diverse business segments, including National Retail Solutions (NRS), BOSS Money, net2phone, and traditional communications. The company focuses on enhancing the efficiency of independent retailers, facilitating international remittances, and providing cloud communication services.

In its second quarter of fiscal year 2025, IDT Corporation reported record financial results, showcasing significant growth across its key business segments. The company achieved a 16% increase in gross profit and a 77% rise in income from operations, with adjusted EBITDA climbing by 56%. Earnings per share also saw a notable increase, with GAAP EPS rising to $0.80 and Non-GAAP EPS to $0.84.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a 32% increase in recurring revenue for the NRS segment, driven by a 71% rise in income from operations. The BOSS Money fintech segment also performed strongly, with a 36% increase in transactions and a 34% rise in revenue. Meanwhile, net2phone expanded its subscription revenue by 9%, and the traditional communications segment increased its income from operations by 24%.

IDT’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future, citing strong financial performance and strategic initiatives as drivers for continued growth. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 20% and repurchased shares, reflecting confidence in its financial stability and commitment to delivering value to shareholders.