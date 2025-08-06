iDreamSky Cancels 500,000 Share Options Amid Management Adjustments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1119) ) has issued an update.

iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited announced the cancellation of 500,000 share options granted under its 2023 New Share Option Scheme due to adjustments in management arrangements. The cancellation is not expected to significantly impact the company’s financial position or daily operations, and there remain over 5 million shares available for future grants under the scheme.

More about iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited

iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the technology industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing digital entertainment services.

Average Trading Volume: 12,680,834

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$2.11B

