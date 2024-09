Institut de Developpement Industriel SA IDI (FR:IDIP) has released an update.

IDI, a prominent French private equity firm specializing in SMEs, has reported its share capital structure as of August 31, 2024, with 7,188,633 shares and 12,545,000 net voting rights. The company boasts a notable annualized internal rate of return of 15.81% since its 1991 IPO and is listed on Euronext Paris.

