Identitii Limited Appoints New Director to Strengthen Leadership

Identitii Ltd. ( (AU:ID8) ) just unveiled an update.

Identitii Limited announced the appointment of Michael Kotowicz as a new director, effective August 5, 2025. This appointment is significant as it reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder relations positively.

More about Identitii Ltd.

Identitii Limited operates in the financial technology industry, providing solutions that enhance the transparency and efficiency of financial transactions. The company focuses on developing software that facilitates secure and compliant data exchange between financial institutions.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.67M

