Identitii Expands Market Reach and Strengthens Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Identitii Ltd. ( (AU:ID8) ).

Identitii Ltd. announced significant progress in its collaboration with Cherryhub, securing six new data sharing agreements with large NSW clubs, and generating interest from over 100 additional clubs since launching their financial crime compliance solution at the Australasian Gaming Expo. The company also strengthened its leadership by appointing Cameron Beavis, a seasoned entrepreneur, to its Board of Directors, and improved its financial position through a share sale and debt-to-equity conversion, setting the stage for future revenue generation.

More about Identitii Ltd.

Identitii Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on financial crime compliance solutions. The company collaborates with partners like Cherryhub to develop and launch innovative solutions tailored for specific markets, such as Australia’s clubs and pubs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,479,103

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.58M

For a thorough assessment of ID8 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue