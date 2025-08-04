Identitii Announces Director Resignation and Recruitment Plans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Identitii Ltd. ( (AU:ID8) ) has shared an update.

Identitii Limited announced the resignation of Simon Griffin from his role as Non-Executive Director. Griffin, who joined the board in June 2022, contributed significantly to the company’s governance in finance, risk, and strategy. His departure is to focus on a new business endeavor, and the company is in the process of recruiting a new Non-Executive Director.

More about Identitii Ltd.

Identitii is a company that offers the BNDRY platform, which helps product, risk, and compliance teams manage interactions with customers, partners, and related parties. The platform aims to create connected ecosystems for a unified view of customer risk and related activities.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.67M

See more data about ID8 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue