Identitii Announces Director Resignation and Recruitment Plans

Identitii Ltd. ( (AU:ID8) ) has shared an update.
Identitii Limited announced the resignation of Simon Griffin from his role as Non-Executive Director. Griffin, who joined the board in June 2022, contributed significantly to the company’s governance in finance, risk, and strategy. His departure is to focus on a new business endeavor, and the company is in the process of recruiting a new Non-Executive Director.
More about Identitii Ltd.
Identitii is a company that offers the BNDRY platform, which helps product, risk, and compliance teams manage interactions with customers, partners, and related parties. The platform aims to create connected ecosystems for a unified view of customer risk and related activities.
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$4.67M
