IDEC Corporation Reports Q1 Financial Results with Profit Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

IDEC Corporation ( (JP:6652) ) has shared an announcement.

IDEC Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, showing a slight decline in net sales by 1.4% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced significant growth in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with increases of 19.3%, 27.1%, and 54.7% respectively, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability. The company maintained a stable financial position with a shareholder’s equity ratio of 59.8% and announced no changes in its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The exclusion of APEM, Inc. from the scope of consolidation was noted, reflecting strategic adjustments in the company’s operations.

More about IDEC Corporation

IDEC Corporation operates in the industrial automation and control industry, providing a range of products and services focused on enhancing operational efficiency and safety. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in the field.

Average Trading Volume: 134,973

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen66.92B

Find detailed analytics on 6652 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue