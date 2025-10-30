IDACORP Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IdaCorp ( (IDA) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, IDACORP, Inc. announced its third-quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a net income of $124.4 million, up from $113.6 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by customer growth and rate changes, although offset by infrastructure investment costs. The company also raised its full-year 2025 earnings guidance, anticipating the use of additional tax credits and assuming normal weather conditions for the remainder of the year.

The most recent analyst rating on (IDA) stock is a Hold with a $129.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IdaCorp stock, see the IDA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IDA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IDA is a Neutral.

IdaCorp’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, such as increased earnings per share and customer base growth. However, increased leverage, negative free cash flow, and regulatory challenges weigh on the score. The technical indicators suggest a stable outlook, while the valuation is moderate.

More about IdaCorp

IDACORP, Inc. operates in the utility industry, primarily providing electricity through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company. The company focuses on safely, reliably, and affordably serving its customers while meeting the growing demand for power.

Average Trading Volume: 386,672

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.23B

