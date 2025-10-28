ICRA Limited Schedules Analyst Meeting with TenCore Partners

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from ICRA Limited ( (IN:ICRA) ).

ICRA Limited has announced a scheduled one-on-one meeting with TenCore Partners on October 31, 2025, in Mumbai. This meeting is part of their ongoing engagement with analysts and institutional investors, ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements without disclosing any unpublished price-sensitive information.

More about ICRA Limited

ICRA Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing credit ratings, research, and risk advisory services. The company focuses on delivering insightful analysis and comprehensive information to assist stakeholders in making informed financial decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 60.29B INR

