Icon Energy Corp. Declares Dividend and Plans Expansion

Icon Energy Corp., a global maritime transporter, has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, the initiation of a financing term sheet to assist in purchasing a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, and a positive earnings preview indicating significant increases in revenue, operating profit, and net income for the first half of 2024. The company anticipates using additional funding of up to $75 million for future vessel acquisitions, demonstrating a robust growth strategy supported by their financiers.

