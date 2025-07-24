ICO Group Limited Announces Final Dividend for FY2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from ICO Group Limited ( (HK:1460) ) is now available.

ICO Group Limited has announced a final cash dividend of HKD 0.0105 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The announcement includes updates on key dates such as the ex-dividend date on September 2, 2025, and the payment date on September 15, 2025, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

ICO Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 894,832

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$250.1M

