ICO Group Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from ICO Group Limited ( (HK:1460) ).

ICO Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 29, 2025. Key agenda items include the consideration of the company’s audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, reappointment of BDO Limited as auditor, re-election of executive directors, and authorization for the board to fix directors’ remuneration. Additionally, a special resolution will be considered to empower the directors to allot and issue shares, with limitations on the aggregate number of shares issued.

More about ICO Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 894,832

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$250.1M

For detailed information about 1460 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue