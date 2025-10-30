ICICI Bank Updates Domain to Comply with RBI Guidelines

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Icici Bank ( (IBN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, ICICI Bank announced a change in its website domain from www.icicibank.com to www.icici.bank.in, in compliance with RBI guidelines. The bank has ensured a smooth transition, with automatic redirection from the old domain to the new one, allowing stakeholders to access services and content as per regulatory requirements. This change reflects the bank’s commitment to adhering to regulatory standards and enhances its digital presence.

Spark’s Take on IBN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IBN is a Outperform.

Icici Bank’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance and a positive earnings call, indicating robust profitability and growth. However, liquidity challenges and neutral technical indicators slightly temper the outlook.

More about Icici Bank

ICICI Bank Limited is a prominent financial institution headquartered in Mumbai, India, operating primarily in the banking sector. It offers a wide range of banking products and services, focusing on retail and corporate banking, and is a key player in the Indian financial market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,316,798

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $110.8B

