Ichiyoshi Securities Reports Strong Financial Growth and Announces Commemorative Dividend

The latest announcement is out from Ichiyoshi Securities Co ( (JP:8624) ).

Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its comprehensive income for the first half of fiscal 2025, with a 23.0% rise compared to the previous year. The company announced a commemorative dividend in celebration of its 75th anniversary, reflecting its strong financial performance and commitment to rewarding shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8624) stock is a Buy with a Yen959.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ichiyoshi Securities Co stock, see the JP:8624 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ichiyoshi Securities Co

Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in financial-instruments trading. The company focuses on providing securities and investment services, catering to a broad range of investors.

Average Trading Volume: 101,675

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen26.8B

