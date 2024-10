Ichiyoshi Securities Co (JP:8624) has released an update.

Ichiyoshi Securities Co. has announced its decision to acquire up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock, representing 5.9% of its issued shares, to enhance its capital management flexibility. The acquisition, with a maximum budget of 1.7 billion yen, will take place between October 31 and December 23, 2024.

