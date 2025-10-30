Ichiyoshi Securities Announces Increased Semi-Annual Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ichiyoshi Securities Co ( (JP:8624) ) has issued an update.

Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. announced an increase in its semi-annual regular dividend from 18 yen to 20 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, following an upward revision of its business results. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining a dividend policy that offers a payout ratio of approximately 50% of consolidated earnings per share or 2% of consolidated shareholders’ equity per share, calculated semi-annually.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8624) stock is a Buy with a Yen959.00 price target.

More about Ichiyoshi Securities Co

Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing securities and investment services to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 101,675

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen26.8B

