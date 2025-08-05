Ichigo Inc. Reports 18% Surge in July Renewable Energy Output

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Ichigo ( (JP:2337) ).

Ichigo Inc. reported a significant increase in its solar and wind power generation for July 2025, with a total output of 24,986,966 kWh, which is 18% above the forecast. This increase is attributed to an above-average number of productive daylight hours, enhancing the company’s CO2 reduction efforts and reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

More about Ichigo

Ichigo Inc. operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on solar and wind power generation. The company is involved in managing its own energy plants as well as those owned by Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation, emphasizing sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 811,308

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen178.1B

