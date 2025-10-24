ICG Enterprise Trust Boosts Liquidity with Froneri Realisation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:ICGT) ) has provided an update.

ICG Enterprise Trust announced the realisation of its investment in Froneri, a major manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products, which was the largest company in its portfolio. This realisation has resulted in cash proceeds of €41 million, enhancing ICGT’s financial position with increased liquidity and a reduced gearing ratio, reflecting positively on its operational and financial strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ICGT) stock is a Buy with a £17.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP stock, see the GB:ICGT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ICGT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ICGT is a Neutral.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC’s overall score is driven by a mixed financial performance, with strong profitability but concerns over revenue and cash flow. Technical indicators suggest moderate upward momentum, while the valuation indicates potential overvaluation. Positive corporate events, such as share buybacks and NAV growth, bolster the outlook and enhance shareholder value.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ICGT stock, click here.

More about ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP

ICG Enterprise Trust is a prominent listed private equity investor that focuses on achieving long-term growth by investing in profitable, cash-generative private companies, primarily in Europe and the US. The company invests both directly and through funds managed by ICG and other leading managers, aiming to create sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

Average Trading Volume: 57,984

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £961.6M

For an in-depth examination of ICGT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue