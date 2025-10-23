iCetana Ltd. Transitions to SaaS Model with Strategic Partnerships

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

iCetana Ltd. ( (AU:ICE) ) has issued an announcement.

iCetana Ltd. has undergone a significant transition, with a focus on building a resilient, high-margin recurring revenue base. The company reported a decline in total sales revenue due to the absence of non-recurring sales from the previous year, but recurring revenues from SaaS subscriptions and maintenance fees now make up 96% of total revenue. A strategic partnership with SoftBank Robotics Group has been established, granting exclusive distribution rights in Japan and consolidating operations in the Middle East. Financially, iCetana remains robust with net current assets of $3.44 million and no debt, supported by successful share placements. Looking forward, the company aims to leverage partnerships, expand into new industry verticals, and scale its SaaS business model.

More about iCetana Ltd.

iCetana Ltd. operates in the artificial intelligence industry, focusing on providing software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. The company specializes in AI-driven surveillance technology, supporting over 16,000 cameras across more than 70 sites globally, with a market focus on industries such as prisons, guarding services, and robotics.

Average Trading Volume: 174,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$34.57M

See more insights into ICE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue