iCetana Ltd. Schedules Annual General Meeting for November 2025

iCetana Ltd. ( (AU:ICE) ) has issued an update.

iCetana Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. The meeting will cover the consideration of the company’s annual report and the adoption of the remuneration report, among other resolutions. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy and submit questions in advance. The meeting will provide an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the company’s financial and operational performance over the past year.

