iCetana Ltd. Reports Decreased Quarterly Cash Reserves

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

iCetana Ltd. has reported a decrease in cash and cash equivalents to $1.859 million by the end of the current quarter, with negative cash flows from operating activities totaling $718,000. The company experienced significant payments for product manufacturing, staff costs, and other operational expenses, but also saw proceeds from equity securities issues earlier in the year contributing to financing activities. Net cash decreased despite a marginal positive impact from currency exchange rates.

