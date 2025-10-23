iCetana Ltd. Releases Proxy Voting Instructions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
An update from iCetana Ltd. ( (AU:ICE) ) is now available.
iCetana Ltd. has released a proxy voting form for its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 24, 2025. Shareholders are instructed on how to appoint proxies and direct votes on various resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election and election of directors, and approval of placement shares and employee incentive plans. The document outlines the process for submitting proxy forms and provides details on how undirected proxies will be handled by the Chair of the Meeting.
