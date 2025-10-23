iCetana Ltd. Releases Corporate Governance Statement for FY2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

iCetana Ltd. ( (AU:ICE) ) has issued an announcement.

iCetana Ltd. has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement confirms that the company has adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, ensuring transparency and accountability in its management practices. This disclosure is significant for stakeholders as it reinforces iCetana’s commitment to maintaining high governance standards, potentially enhancing its reputation and trust within the industry.

More about iCetana Ltd.

iCetana Ltd. operates in the technology industry, specializing in providing advanced video analytics solutions. The company focuses on enhancing security and surveillance systems through its AI-driven software, which is designed to detect and alert users to unusual activities in real-time.

Average Trading Volume: 174,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$34.57M

