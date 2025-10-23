iCetana Ltd. Reaffirms Commitment to Corporate Governance Standards

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

iCetana Ltd. ( (AU:ICE) ) has provided an announcement.

iCetana Ltd. has released its corporate governance statement, emphasizing its commitment to high standards of performance and adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Principles and Recommendations. While the company largely aligns with these guidelines, it acknowledges some deviations due to its relatively simple operations and market size. The board ensures these exceptions do not negatively impact shareholder interests, focusing on enhancing shareholder value and proper management.

iCetana Ltd. operates in the technology sector, providing video analytics solutions designed to automatically identify anomalous actions in real-time for large-scale surveillance networks.

