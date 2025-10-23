iCetana Ltd. Announces General Meeting and Emphasizes Digital Engagement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

iCetana Ltd. ( (AU:ICE) ) has issued an update.

iCetana Ltd. has announced that its General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on 24 November 2025 in Perth, Western Australia. The company has opted to distribute the Notice of Meeting and accompanying materials electronically, urging shareholders to submit their proxy voting instructions by 22 November 2025. This move underscores iCetana’s commitment to digital communication and efficient shareholder engagement, potentially enhancing participation and operational transparency.

More about iCetana Ltd.

iCetana Ltd. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing advanced video analytics solutions. The company specializes in offering real-time anomaly detection software for security and surveillance purposes, catering to various sectors that require enhanced monitoring capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 174,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$34.57M

