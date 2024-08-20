Icelandic Salmon AS Eyes Long-Term Growth Amidst Challenges

Icelandic Salmon AS (DE:I6X) has released an update.

Icelandic Salmon AS, a company specializing in salmon farming and processing in Iceland, harvested 700 tonnes in Q2 2024, up from 88 tonnes the previous year, despite facing biological challenges and focusing on growing their biological assets. The company achieved a strategic milestone by securing a new 10,000-tonnes license, expanding their licensing capacity to 33,700 tonnes, and anticipates long-term growth potential up to 36,000 tonnes. Revenue for the quarter stood at EUR 9.7 million, though operational challenges led to a negative EBIT of EUR 3.8 million, including a significant one-off charge.

