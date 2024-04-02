IceCure Seeks FDA Nod for Advanced Cryoablation Device

Icecure Medical Ltd. (ICCM) has released an update.

IceCure Medical Ltd., known for its innovative cryoablation treatments, has filed for FDA clearance of its XSense™ System, which seeks to expand on the capabilities of its ProSense® System for minimally invasive tumor destruction. The XSense™ is designed to be a next-generation device, offering a single-probe cryoablation solution for various medical conditions, and represents IceCure’s commitment to advancing its market-leading cryoablation technology portfolio.

