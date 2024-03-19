IceCure Medical Triumphs in Breast Cancer Study

Icecure Medical Ltd. (ICCM) has released an update.

IceCure Medical Ltd. has announced promising results from their ICE3 clinical trial, revealing a 96.39% recurrence-free rate in patients treated with their ProSense® cryoablation system for early-stage breast cancer. This minimally invasive alternative to lumpectomy is expected to be submitted to the FDA for marketing authorization in April. The ProSense® system has been highlighted as a potential game-changer, offering a safe and effective treatment option with a strong safety and efficacy profile.

