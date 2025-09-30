IceCure Medical Showcases ProSense® Success at EUSOBI Congress 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Icecure Medical ( (ICCM) ).

On September 30, 2025, IceCure Medical announced its participation in the European Society of Breast Imaging Congress 2025, held from September 25-27 in Aberdeen, UK. The company presented positive results from five independent studies on its ProSense® cryoablation system for breast cancer treatment. The studies highlighted ProSense® as a promising non-surgical option, particularly for early-stage breast cancer, offering effective tumor control and superior cosmetic outcomes. This development underscores IceCure’s growing influence in the breast cancer treatment market and its potential to shift treatment paradigms towards less invasive options.

Spark’s Take on ICCM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ICCM is a Neutral.

Icecure Medical’s overall stock score is driven by significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and ongoing losses, which weigh heavily on the score. Despite these issues, the company’s strong regulatory progress and clinical achievements, particularly with ProSense, provide a positive outlook. Technical indicators suggest some stability, but valuation concerns persist due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield.

More about Icecure Medical

IceCure Medical, listed on Nasdaq as ICCM, is a company specializing in advanced cryoablation therapy systems that utilize liquid nitrogen to destroy tumors by freezing. The company’s primary focus areas include breast, kidney, bone, and lung cancer. IceCure’s flagship product, the ProSense® system, offers a minimally invasive alternative to surgical tumor removal and is marketed globally for approved indications.

Average Trading Volume: 1,780,467

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $70.07M

