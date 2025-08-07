Ice Make Refrigeration Announces Financial Results and Strategic Appointments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd. ( (IN:ICEMAKE) ) just unveiled an update.

Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd. announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, during a board meeting. The company also scheduled its 16th Annual General Meeting for September 27, 2025, and set a record date for dividend eligibility. Additionally, the board appointed M/s. Nishant Pandya & Associates as Secretarial Auditors for the next five years, pending shareholder approval. These developments are expected to impact the company’s financial transparency and shareholder engagement positively.

More about Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd.

Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd. is a certified manufacturer specializing in commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India, and is recognized for its adherence to quality and safety standards, holding certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2004, and BS OHSAS 18001:2007.

Average Trading Volume: 44,203

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 12.4B INR

For a thorough assessment of ICEMAKE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue