Ice Make Refrigeration Announces Financial Results and AGM Details

An update from Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd. ( (IN:ICEMAKE) ) is now available.

Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd. announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, and set September 20, 2025, as the record date for dividend eligibility. The company will hold its 16th Annual General Meeting on September 27, 2025, in Ahmedabad, where shareholders will vote on resolutions via remote e-voting. Additionally, the board appointed M/s. Nishant Pandya & Associates as Secretarial Auditors for five years, subject to shareholder approval.

More about Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd.

Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd. is a commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment manufacturer, certified with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2004, BS OHSAS 18001:2007, CRISIL, and CE. The company operates in the refrigeration industry, focusing on providing high-quality refrigeration solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 44,203

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 12.4B INR

