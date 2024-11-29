ICBC Welcomes New Director as Leadership Changes

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) has released an update.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited has announced the approval of Chen Guanting as an Independent Non-executive Director, effective immediately, by the National Financial Regulatory Administration. This change follows the departure of Shen Si, who has completed his term, leaving behind a legacy of significant contributions in corporate governance and risk management. The bank expresses its gratitude to Shen Si while welcoming Chen Guanting to its Board of Directors.

